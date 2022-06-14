Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program, the incubation program designed to support builders on BNB Chain, a community-driven and decentralized blockchain, is now accepting applications from projects for its fifth cohort: Uncharted Territory.

MVB is the program behind several successful projects on BNB Chain such as MCDEX, Biswap, Deri Protocol, and WOO Network. MVB V seeks to support projects with a defined vision, plan, and team.

There will be two pools in the program: incubation and investment. Any selected projects will be guaranteed 6-8 weeks of a curriculum including mentorships and fireside chats with market leaders.

BNB Chain is the largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and active users.

The ecosystem has more than 1,300 active dApps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT, and more.

Since its launch in 2020, BNB Chain has processed more than 3 billion transactions from 163 million unique addresses, reaching a daily transaction all-time high (ATH) of 16.26 million in November 2021.

“MVB V will attract a wide range of developers across key segments such as infrastructure, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and Metaverse, driving project development and innovation within the BNB Chain ecosystem. It connects founders with our extensive network of industry leaders and investors in the crypto space, and makes it possible for current and future cohort-mates to collaborate closely. Overall, MVB strives to offer the best environment possible for founders to focus on building.”

– Gwendolyn Regina, Investment Director at BNB Chain

The cohort application deadline is July 8, 2022, and the program will start on July 11, 2022.

Binance Labs will follow a thorough evaluation process for projects that are selected for incubation before making an investment decision.

Projects from previous MVB cohorts gained tremendous popularity, with some MVB winners rising in the global rankings for DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and infrastructure tooling.