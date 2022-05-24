Binance, the popular crypto exchange & blockchain infrastructure company, confirmed earlier this month that Binance France SAS has been granted a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) registration to operate in France by Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) which regulate the French financial markets.

The attainment for Binance represents its first DASP registration in the European Union and demonstrates its commitment to being a compliance-first exchange.

This newest approval came just after Binance received licenses to be a crypto service provider in Dubai and Bahrain, a milestone for Binance as the company aims for a major push in the Middle East.

“We are grateful to the AMF and ACPR who both demonstrated a commitment to innovation that made it possible for Binance to navigate the entire application process. Since day one, Binance has always put its users first, and now the crypto community can have even further confidence in Binance France as a trusted DASP registered in France.”

– Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Founder & CEO of Binance

Following the registration, Binance will significantly expand its operations in France and intends to recruit more people focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure development.

BINANCE France SAS is assigned the registration number E2022-037. The registration was effective as of May 4th, 2022