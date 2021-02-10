Bitfinex Derivatives, a crypto derivatives platform accessible through crypto exchange company Bitfinex, today launched perpetual contracts for Litecoin/Bitcoin and Polkadot/Bitcoin.
The new contracts are now live and allow users up to 100x leverage, contracts are settled in bitcoin (BTC).
“We’re pleased to add to our growing list of perpetual contracts available to trade on the exchange. We anticipate great interest from funds and professional investors in the new Litecoin/Bitcoin and Polkadot/Bitcoin perpetual contracts.”
– Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives