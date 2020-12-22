Bitfinex Derivatives, a derivatives platform accessible through crypto exchange company Bitfinex, today announced the launch of a perpetual contract for ethereum/bitcoin.

Officially live as of 22/12/20 at 10:00 AM UTC, each contract will offer users up to 100x leverage and will be settled in bitcoin (BTC)

“We’re delighted to be the first leading exchange to offer an ethereum/bitcoin perpetual contract. We anticipate great interest, particularly among funds and professional investors for hedging purposes and to manage currency risk.”

– Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives

Bitfinex Derivatives platform and products are only available in eligible jurisdictions, and are exclusive to verified users. The derivatives platform is provided by iFinex Financial Technologies Limited. References to Bitfinex Derivatives in this press release are references to iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.