Bitfinex Derivatives, a derivatives platform accessible through crypto exchange Bitfinex, today announced the launch of perpetual swap contracts for ApeCoin (APE) and Gala (GALA).

Settled in Tether tokens (USDt), with up to 100x leverage, APE and GALA perps are now live.

“We’re delighted to announce the addition of ApeCoin and Gala to the growing portfolio of perpetual swaps available to trade on the exchange. We anticipate great interest in these products, particularly among funds and professional investors for hedging purposes and to manage risk.”

– Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives