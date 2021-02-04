Vaultoro, the cryptocurrency-based commodities exchange, has announced that users can now trade Ethereum with physical allocated gold and silver. Vaultoro supports an ETH wallet to deposit ether for trade with precious metals.
Every verified user will be able to trade: GOLD/ETH. And the exchange’s OTC desk Vaultoro Direct offers: ETH/GOLD, and ETH/SILVER.
“The Vaultoro team is currently working on more ETH and other cryptos pairs online with a negative trading fee. In the meantime, you don’t want to miss the chance to diversify some risk during the ETH 2.0 rollout phase via Vaultoro Direct.”
– The Vaultoro Team
Source: vaultoro.com