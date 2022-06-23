Vaultoro, the cryptocurrency-based gold & precious metals exchange, today announced new updates and platform enhancements for users. See below for more details:

“The financial markets might be struggling but we’re on a roll over here! Don’t forget, saving money in gold or silver is an excellent way to weather the financial crisis. Gold is the officially the OG ‘stablecoin.’ And we have some really really exciting features coming soon…”

– The Vaultoro Team