Vaultoro, the cryptocurrency-based gold & precious metals exchange, today announced new updates and platform enhancements for users. See below for more details:
- Limits – Daily limits on Vaultoro have been increased, and users can now withdraw higher amounts of most cryptocurrencies.
- Fees – The company has introduced lower fees on Vaultoro Direct. Now, when buying and selling on Vaultoro Direct, users get better prices. Furthermore, it was announced that volume and time-based pricing will be coming soon, which will eliminate flat-rate fees.
- Light Mode – Vaultoro has launched a new light image and color scheme for platform users.
“The financial markets might be struggling but we’re on a roll over here! Don’t forget, saving money in gold or silver is an excellent way to weather the financial crisis. Gold is the officially the OG ‘stablecoin.’ And we have some really really exciting features coming soon…”
– The Vaultoro Team
