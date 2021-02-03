Bitfinex Derivatives, the crypto derivatives platform of popular exchange Bitfinex, today announced the launch of perpetual contracts Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM).

Cardano (ADAF0:USTF0) and Stellar (XLMF0:USTF0) went live today, February 3rd at 10:00 AM UTC. Each contract will offer users up to 100x leverage and will be settled in Tether tokens (USDt).

“We’re pleased to add Stellar and Cardano to the growing portfolio of perpetual swaps available to trade on the exchange. We anticipate great interest in these products, especially from funds and professional investors.”

– Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex Derivatives



Bitfinex Derivatives products are only available in eligible jurisdictions, and are exclusive to verified users.