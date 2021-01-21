Zabo, an API for connecting to any crypto exchange, wallet, protocol, or account, announced that it now supports cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Founded in 2019, FTX offers a range of derivatives and spot markets. The platform is owned by FTX Trading LTD, which is based in Antigua and Barbuda.

FTX grew rather quickly after its 2019 launch; in part due to its popular derivatives and perpetual products. Today, FTX is one of the largest cryptocurrency trading venues in the world and offers over 1,000 markets in 4 different fiat currencies.

With Zabo, users can now easily retrieve balances and transaction histories for FTX spot markets. All this data is delivered in pre-formatted, standardized data via API.

Zabo’s FTX integration joins 50+ other exchanges and wallet integrations supported by Zabo; all returning in the exact same format, saving countless engineering hours and resources for developers.