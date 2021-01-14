The team of enterprise-focused distributed ledger platform Hedera, announced today its Hedera 21 Hackathon, will take place from January 19th until February 12th, with a confirmed list of judges from organizations including Google, PayPal, LG Electronics, Wipro, and the Chopra Foundation, among others.

What: Hedera21 – a virtual hackathon to showcase the tokenization of digital or physical assets. Hedera announced the hackathon with an open call for developers to build applications on the Hedera Token Service (HTS), with an opportunity to win up to $35,000+ USD in HBAR rewards.

There is vast potential in the tokenization of assets to make business processes more efficient, as well as opening up new revenue streams. HTS simplifies the issuance of native tokens, while ditching congestion and high gas fees. This comes with the added guarantee of network stability, as facilitated by Hedera’s decentralized governing body of global organizations.

Soon, Hedera will announce this year’s roster of challenges, which will offer additional prizes that are up for grabs. There’s no limit to the number of sponsor challenges participants can participate in, but it is essential to use the Hedera Token Service for a chance to win.

When: January 19th, 2021 until February 12th, 2021. Closing Ceremonies will take place on March 2nd, 2021.

Confirmed judges: Artiona Bogo, Cloud Customer Engineer at Google Cloud; Joshua Satten, Executive, Strategist, Advisor, & Enterprise Business Architect at Wipro Ltd.; Jonathan Padilla, Blockchain Strategy at PayPal; Samuel Byungsun Park, Task Leader, iLab BlockChain Task/ CTO – LG Electronics; Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets and Founder of Calaxy; Rob Allen, EIR at eftpos Payments Australia; Helen Disney, CEO of Unblocked; Poonacha Machaiah CEO of The Chopra Foundation; Gabriella Wright, Co-founder, Never Alone Initiative – The Chopra Foundation; and Leemon Baird, Co-founder and Chief Scientist at Hedera.

Hackathon Partners: Sponsors will be setting challenges for participating developers soon. Partners include: Eftpos – the best HTS supported browser extension; University College London – tokenization protocol challenge; Chopra Foundation – social good challenge; Wipro Ltd. – a leader in information technology services; Armanino LLP – best interoperability and wrapped token protocol.

A comprehensive list of rules can be found here.