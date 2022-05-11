The team of Hedera network launched platform HederaStarter has now announced the date of May 19th, 2022 for its native HSTART token generation event (TGE) on the HederaStarter IDO platform, establishing the capabilities of HederaStarter’s launchpad services.

HederaStarter’s primary utility token HSTART will be the first-ever token to launch through an IDO on the HederaStarter platform, the HPAD – and the first IDO designed specifically to expand the DeFi, GameFi, metaverse, and dApp capabilities of the growing Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem.

HSTART is a multi-use crypto-token enabling a variety of benefits within the HederaStarter ecosystem. This ecosystem includes the HPAD – HederaStarter’s launchpad component, plus the HDAO – where members participate in incubation, pre-money funding rounds, and more.

For the community to participate in the IDO and purchase HSTART, they will need to complete all KYC and then visit HederaStarter.fi on the day of the IDO with a Binance wallet ready to invest into one of the major dApps formed to help expand the Hedera Hashgraph network.

Of the total HSTART supply, 1.50% will be allocated to the public IDO.