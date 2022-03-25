Meeco, a provider of data privacy and digital identity solutions, today announced the launch of its Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Decentralised Identifier (DID) and token visualization tooling on Hedera, the decentralized proof-of-stake public network, with the HBAR Foundation’s support.

As an open-source interface that will support greater transparency to Hedera-based sustainability projects, Meeco is delivering an easy way for people to manage, visualize, and share trusted information associated with tokens and decentralized identifiers.

Aptly named Trustury, the tooling will be used with ‘the Guardian,’ an open-source system that digitizes methodologies that measure, report, and verify attributes of a given project down to metric tonne.

Guardian enables Hedera-based tokens to maintain a linked relationship to the roles, actors, and data created by ecological projects that follow a science-backed methodology. This allows for transparent communication to stakeholders, including governments and NGOs, with full auditability of specific assets.

Integration of Meeco’s Zk-proof wallet and visualization tooling follows the launch of HBAR Foundation’s $100M Sustainable Impact Fund, which supports sustainability projects in the Hedera ecosystem.

“The new wallet capability and visualization tooling that Meeco is delivering on Hedera’s Guardian infrastructure is essential in enabling new types of financial markets to develop that use digital assets that assign true value to sustainability outcomes. Whether this is the high-fidelity tokenization of carbon credits and emissions tracing, proofs of water rights, or even the encapsulation of data associated with biodiversity and habitat renewal, these new markets will drive sustainability economies in Australia and worldwide.”

– Rob Allen, SVP of Ecosystem Acceleration at the HBAR Foundation

With the introduction of a ZKP-based wallet, Guardian-based projects can now provide attestations of their data and credentials with cryptographic validity and ensure compliance with existing data laws. Furthermore, Meeco will provide a one-stop dashboard to support ESG Auditors in their fiduciary roles.

“As the ESG market matures, it is vital that we have simple and transparent mechanisms for people, enterprise, and regulators to share the value and verify the provenance and authenticity of tokenized assets. This ability to share and verify is vital to establishing trust in rapidly growing carbon markets and to non-fungible tokens more broadly.”

– Katryna Dow, CEO, and Founder of Meeco