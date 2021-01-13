Animoca Brands, a provider of blockchain, gamification, and artificial intelligence technologies, today announced a strategic partnership wherein Animoca Brands will expand its tokenization of gaming assets by using Binance Smart Chain as the preferred blockchain infrastructure for selected blockchain projects.

Binance Smart Chain is a blockchain platform developed by Binance and its community. As part of the collaboration, Binance Smart Chain will provide advisory services in the areas of product, market fit, and blockchain technology, while Animoca Brands will bring additional virtual assets to Binance Smart Chain.

Animoca Brands and Binance Smart Chain aim to achieve meaningful adoption of blockchain technology and tokenization strategies in the broader entertainment industry, including, but not limited to, gaming and eSports. The goal of the two parties is to bring more mainstream users into the crypto space.

Binance previously acquired 4,012 LAND NFTs in The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, with plans of using them to engage with its community through social gaming experiences within The Sandbox virtual worlds. Additionally, The Sandbox completed a sale of USD $3 million of its main utility token SAND on Binance Launchpad.

Yat Siu, the chairman, and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: “We are incredibly excited to partner with the world’s most influential exchange and to deliver our projects on the Binance Smart Chain. We believe that we are on the cusp of a significant shift in the fundamentals of gaming and we deeply appreciate collaborating with partners who share our vision of gamer empowerment by enabling characteristics previously unavailable in games such as play-to-earn and property rights.”

“Animoca Brands is one of the pioneers from the gaming industry that has made meaningful and constructive progress in the crypto space,” said Ling Zhang, VP of M&A at Binance “Through a strategic partnership with Animoca Brands, we aim to bring in more mainstream users by onboarding more high-quality gaming applications on Binance Smart Chain as well as innovate the integration between blockchain technology and traditional gaming assets.”