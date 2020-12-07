Horizen, a technology platform enabling businesses and developers to create their own public or private blockchains, today announced a partnership with Dragonchain. By combining Horizen’s sidechain and scaling solution, Zendoo, with Dragonchain’s decentralized identity solution, Factor, Horizen’s sidechain SDK will strengthen and expand identity verification capabilities for its users.

Factor is a Decentralized Identity (DID) solution designed to better handle the risks of handling customer identity. Storing personally identifiable information (PII) in full creates a gold mine for bad actors and increases the likelihood of data breaches. Factor instead stores individual factors of identity on a decentralized network made up of those same users. Details such as a person’s date of birth can then be used to confirm someone is over the age of 21, without the need to reveal the date of birth or all passport fields. If correctly implemented, Factor is GDPR/CCPA-capable and features an intuitive interface that requires no technical knowledge for everyday use.

“Consumers are wary about the way their identity and personal data is being handled by businesses. Our goal of obscuring that information and only providing what is needed at any given time will be strengthened by using Horizen’s Zendoo,” said Joe Roets, CEO of Dragonchain. “Integration of Factor DID technology into Horizen’s software development kit (SDK) will open advanced identity capabilities to businesses and users of Horizen’s advanced sidechain technology, Zendoo, for cross-platform identity verification and proof.”

Horizen’s sidechain SDK will allow developers to quickly spin-up their own customizable blockchain, to further protect the identities of its users. Completely decentralized in all its components, Horizen’s Zendoo sidechain SDK provides an added layer of security and transparency.

“Horizen is excited to partner with an innovator like Dragonchain to provide this, and to help users access new and secure identity verification options,” said Rob Viglione, Co-Founder of Horizen. “We’re proud of this partnership on a second level as well: together, Horizen and Dragonchain have shown that public blockchains and their communities can come together for a common purpose and do great things together.”