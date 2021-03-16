Horizen, a platform enabling users to create their own public or private blockchains, announced today a partnership with DIA (Decentralised Information Asset), an open-source data and oracle platform.

This partnership will extend the functionality of DIA’s oracle capabilities and bring data feeds to Horizen’s sidechains and Zendoo, its decentralized and customizable sidechain protocol.

“By integrating DIA’s oracles, we’re adding a crucial decentralized financial infrastructure for our ecosystem,” said Rob Viglione, co-founder of Horizen. “This sets the stage for an explosion of DeFi applications on our massively scalable sidechain system. Our team is thrilled to be partnering with DIA to leverage their expertise and open an important new phase of our project.”

Horizen + DIA

By way of the partnership’s efforts to bring crypto price data feeds, Horizen and DIA will introduce a native ZEN token price feed to Horizen’s ecosystem through a dedicated, custom-built sidechain. This integration may be used for applications including stablecoins.

Zendoo is Horizen’s unique sidechain and scaling solution, Horizen’s Zendoo SDK allows businesses and developers to efficiently spin-up their own customizable blockchains.

DIA is an open-source financial data platform incentivizing the sourcing and validation of data and providing data through traditional APIs, as well as oracles. The initial goal of this partnership is to introduce the functionality of these oracles to Zendoo by providing a verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts.

“Through our collaboration with Horizen, we will leverage Zendoo technology while expanding our oracle capabilities, effectively paving the way for advanced opportunities for both our respective communities,” said Michael Weber, DIA’s association president. “We’re looking forward to working alongside the Horizen team to accomplish our common goal of expanding blockchain functionality and decentralization.”