Horizen, a technology platform that enables businesses and developers to create their own public or private blockchains, today announced a partnership with IOTA, an open-sourced, feeless data and value transfer protocol. This partnership will extend the functionality of the newly launched IOTA Oracles and introduce oracle capabilities to the Horizen sidechain and scaling protocol, Zendoo.

Oracles

IOTA Oracles bring off-chain data to decentralized applications and smart contracts on the IOTA network. They are designed to securely bridge the digital and the physical worlds in a decentralized and permissionless way.

The initial goal of this partnership is to introduce the IOTA Oracles functionality to Zendoo, Horizen’s completely decentralized and fully customizable sidechain protocol.

This integration will happen in two phases: first, Zendoo will incorporate the IOTA Oracles feed into its sidechain POC; and second, the IOTA Oracles feed will be directly integrated into the Zendoo SDK. This will make IOTA Oracles available for any blockchain or decentralized applications built on Horizen.

“Integrating off-chain data securely and accurately from the real world is vital to the functionality of decentralized applications that rely on external information. IOTA Oracles will act as a bridge between our two ecosystems by supplying verifiable data to decentralized applications built on Zendoo in a secure, fast, and affordable way. This partnership is another significant step towards our mission of building the most secure, inclusive, and interoperable ecosystem.”

– Rob Viglione, Co-Founder of Horizen

With the successful development of Chrysalis, a large network upgrade scheduled for March, IOTA is now focusing on bridging different ecosystems with unique value propositions and valuable use-cases. Horizen’s Zendoo SDK allows businesses and developers to spin-up their own customizable blockchain.

IOTA Oracles are designed in a way that focuses on data integrity for enterprise use cases, which adds a unique value to Horizen’s roadmap as it continues expanding its services to the industry. Horizen is the first public blockchain to leverage IOTA Oracles for the purposes of real-world, industrial use cases.