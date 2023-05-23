RockX, an Asia-based institutional-grade staking services provider, announced today the broadening of its staking product suite with the addition of a new ether (ETH) native staking solution. This latest offering strengthens RockX’s position as a comprehensive provider of diverse staking needs, maneuvering quickly to the evolving crypto market landscape.

Navigating the Ethereum ecosystem presents institutions with unique challenges, including liquidity issues, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, counterparty failures, and a complex technological mastery hurdle, which have become more pronounced in the wake of the Shapella upgrade. RockX is committed to overcoming these hurdles by providing robust and secure solutions that simplify the staking process and instill confidence in its users.

The ETH native staking solution stands as a testament to this commitment, differentiating itself through optimal yield for validators via its pool solution on execution layer rewards, competitively low fees without charges on protocol rewards, and a swift, two-step staking process. The strategic introduction of these ETH staking solutions by RockX leverages the vast market potential as institutions increasingly venture into the Ethereum ecosystem.

Aligned with its long-term strategy to simplify institutional blockchain adoption, RockX is planning the full launch of a Staking API that supports blockchains later this year. This will offer institutions a scalable, secure, and efficient pathway for integrating their existing platforms with RockX, thereby facilitating speedier market entry.

Already, RockX has registered an inflow of over 7,000 ETH staking post the Shapella upgrade and anticipates an additional 50,000 ETH in the coming weeks. RockX’s staking solutions have garnered the trust of leading crypto exchanges and wallets/custodians, including Amber Group, Bitgo, and Matrixport.

“Our partnership with RockX reflects our joint dedication to enhancing investor confidence and establishing a secure and efficient crypto ecosystem. We are enthusiastic about the potential of RockX’s institutional staking solution, which we believe will address liquidity needs of institutional clients while driving innovation in the blockchain industry.”

– Annabelle Huang, Managing Partner of Amber Group

Following the recent launch of its Liquid Staking product, Bedrock, and a White Label product designed for companies seeking to establish crypto businesses, the addition of an ETH native staking service showcases RockX’s devotion to helping institutions overcome hurdles to Ethereum adoption.