BitPay, the bitcoin and crypto payment processing platform, announced today that users of its BitPay Card will now be rewarded with automatic cashback rewards when swiping the card at thousands of retailers.
Thanks to a new partnership with Dosh, when spending with the BitPay Card, users will see crypto cashback rewards add up directly in the BitPay app,
“We’ve partnered with Dosh to bring you cashback offers from brands you love. When you make a transaction with your BitPay Card, Dosh checks to see if it is eligible for a cashback reward. If the transaction is eligible for cash back, Dosh will send us a message to credit your checking account after the transaction has been completed and posted.”
– The BitPay Team