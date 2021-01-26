BitPay, a provider of bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced the integration of the Changelly API where BitPay Wallet app users can easily and quickly change one crypto for another.

Changelly offers a non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange with secure transactions and low exchange rates. The partnership with Changelly enables BitPay Wallet app customers to swap crypto without leaving the app, making the user experience seamless.

“BitPay is always looking for ways to add to the BitPay Wallet App to make it easier for everyone to live their life on crypto. The BitPay Wallet app lets users spend, store and manage crypto. Support for Changelly enables both new and power users the ability to invest in crypto through a few simple steps.”

– BitPay CEO and Co-Founder, Stephen Pair

The Changelly platform and its mobile app attract over a million customers per month who enjoy high limits, fast transactions, and 24/7 live support for exchanging cryptocurrency. Changelly acts as an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, offering access to 160+ cryptocurrencies.

“We strongly believe that creating an easy and seamless solution to using cryptocurrency in our daily lives is key to mass adoption, so we are happy we got to work with BitPay. Additionally, we also think that the integration of our API into the app will benefit many BitPay users.”

– Changelly CEO, Eric Benz

As a secure, non-custodial open-source wallet, the BitPay Wallet app can store, receive, and spend crypto without compromising on security or usability. The BitPay Wallet app also supports an array of options to buy and store crypto, make online payments, buy gift cards and turn bitcoin into dollars. Currently, the BitPay Wallet app supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, DAI, and WBTC as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD.