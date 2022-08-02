Blockchain.com, the provider of crypto solutions for traders, funds, allocators, VCs, and crypto operators, announced today that it has secured registration in the Cayman Islands.

The company can now provide regulated custodial services, operate an exchange, and offer OTC crypto brokerage services for institutional clients under the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

This registration is part of Blockchain.com’s commitment to global compliance and regulation in every jurisdiction where it operates. Further, it also helps Blockchain.com better support its institutional clients, which the company reports accounts for around half of its revenue.

“While some crypto companies have set up in the Bahamas or the British Virgin Islands, Blockchain.com has chosen Cayman for its belief in fostering innovation in crypto and finance and because so many financial institutions trust the rigor of the Cayman regulatory regime. As the cryptocurrency space matures, institutions need regulatory clarity more than ever. In reviewing how different locales handled crypto, CIMA stood out for its forward-thinking guidance around digital asset regulation, including its efforts to build a regulatory framework for virtual asset service providers.”

– The Blockchain.com Team

Next, Blockchain.com is looking to secure more registrations in the U.S., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain.

For more information see Blockchain.com’s registration on the CIMA registry for crypto companies.