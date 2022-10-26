Today, crypto services company Blockchain.com, announced the launch of its new Visa debit card.

With the Blockchain.com Visa card, users can spend any crypto in their Blockchain.com Wallet without fees while earning 1% back in crypto on all purchases.

Key Features:

Works like a debit card – Pay from crypto or cash balances anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

– Pay from crypto or cash balances anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Practical – There are no signup fees, card issuance fees, annual fees, or transaction fees.

– There are no signup fees, card issuance fees, annual fees, or transaction fees. Earn crypto back – Users receive 1% back in crypto whenever they make a purchase.

“Starting today, US customers can join the waitlist for the Blockchain.com Visa Card. The first customers will be able to order your card soon and immediately use it for online purchases, with your physical card to be delivered in the mail shortly after.”

– The Blockchain.com Team

Those interested in this card can join the waitlist here.