Bit2Me, the first crypto exchange recognized by the Bank of Spain as a virtual currency service provider, announced it has acquired Fluyez, the first Peruvian cryptocurrency exchange company.

Fluyez, which has the endorsement of the Peruvian Fintech Association; has only been present in the domestic market for a little over a year, and has already expanded to other countries in Latin America.

This acquisition of Fluyez by the Spanish exchange is part of its acquisition growth strategy that Bit2Me will develop in the coming months.

“Thanks to all the experience that the Bit2Me team has in the crypto sector, we are going to boost this industry locally in a more secure, legal, transparent, and supported way. I believe all this will take Fluyez to the next level.”

– Luis Eduardo Berrospi, CEO & Co-Founder of Fluyez

Fluyez will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its managers, as Bit2Me will focus on advising and driving the expansion of the Peruvian company by making available all the resources and knowledge that Bit2Me has acquired since its founding in 2015.

The Peruvian crypto platform began operations in March 2021 and operates with more than 60 cryptocurrencies. Fluyez offers its users cryptocurrency custody and exchange services as well as other more DeFi services such as loans, rewards, and cryptocurrency payments.