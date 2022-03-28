Bit2Me, a Spanish crypto exchange that last year launched its native B2M token, announced today it has reached an agreement with Digital Finance Group (DFG), a Singapore-based investment firm specializing in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

DFG has invested in some of the most notable crypto projects, participating in the launch of the USDC stablecoin, and in February 2021, in an exclusive fund for the expansion of the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. Further, DFG has backed projects such as Circle, LedgerX, Chainsafe, Bloq, Brave, Ripio, and Bitso. Founded in 2015, DFG has assets under management of over $1 billion.

“Bit2Me is delighted to partner with DFG. Sharing projects and helping each other is just the beginning of a relationship with more plans for the future.”

– Koh Onozawa, CEO of Bit2Me (B2M)

Bit2Me + DFG

The objective of this new alliance is to participate and jointly promote crypto projects in their initial phase so that they can execute their public token sale on the Bit2Me Launchpad, an ICO platform from Bit2Me. DFG will have direct and preferential access to cryptocurrency projects from Spain and Latin America that decide to carry out their ICOs on Bit2Me Launchpad.

“Teaming up with Bit2Me opens us to completely new territories, including the Iberian Peninsula, along with much of Latin America, but more importantly, it allows us to foster promising projects that could provide these fledgling spaces with much-needed credibility in the ecosystem.”

– James Wo, Founder & CEO of Digital Finance Group (DFG)