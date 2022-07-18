Bybit, a popular crypto derivatives exchange, announced today it has partnered with trading solutions provider Actant to offer new professional trading tools.

The full range of Actant tools for risk, trading, automation, and quotes are now available for trading on Bybit’s extensive derivatives platform.

Currently, Bybit covers futures, perpetuals, and recently introduced stablecoin-margined options contracts; letting traders access crypto options using USDC, without needing to own the underlying crypto asset.

“We look forward to enabling our mutual clients to unlock the full potential of Bybit with Actant’s algorithmic quoting, and ExStream auto trading and hedging.”

– Dan Sacks, CEO of Actant

Fully customizable, Actant provides trading solutions for financial firms, including proprietary trading and market-making firms, investment banks, and hedge funds trading on the world’s major exchanges.

With one of the largest BTC futures open interest, Bybit is now fully integrated with Actant, bringing a full range of tools for risk, trading, automation, and quoting to the cryptocurrency exchange.