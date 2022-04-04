Sumsub, the identity verification & KYC/AML compliance provider, today announced its new partnership with Bybit, a crypto trading and staking platform with over 6 million users worldwide.

By offering an automated KYC system, Sumsub helps Bybit reduce its consumption of human resources so that its employees are able to focus on complicated cases identified by the Sumsub solution. Moreover, Sumsub is able to stop fraudsters from passing onboarding while detecting forged documents.

Bybit + Subsum: Two levels of verification…

1st Level — ID verification and a facial biometric check (liveness) — is enough for users who wish to withdraw up to 50 BTC.

— ID verification and a facial biometric check (liveness) — is enough for users who wish to withdraw up to 50 BTC. 2nd Level — the second level applies to those who wish to operate with larger sums and involves a proof of address (PoA) check to verify that users aren’t coming from crypto-restricted countries.

A major benefit that Sumsub brings to Bybit is a user verification process that usually takes one minute. The average pass rate is 78% for first-level verification — that is, liveness + ID check. Plus, Sumsub detects up to 99% of forgery attempts targeting Bybit.