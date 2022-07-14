Mixin, a layer-2 solution with support for 41 blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, Polkadot, etc., announced it has developed a new Telegram bot: MixinWalletBot, which is designed to help Telegram users transfer and store cryptocurrencies.

The MixinWalletBot has several benefits:

Easy-to-Use – Users manage assets with a 6-digit PIN.

Users manage assets with a 6-digit PIN. Diverse – Mixin supports 41 chains and enables users to manage all assets with one wallet.

Mixin supports 41 chains and enables users to manage all assets with one wallet. Free & Instant – Transactions between MixinWalletBot users and Mixin users are free and instant.

– Transactions between MixinWalletBot users and Mixin users are free and instant. Security – Assets are safely stored on the Mixin Network, protected by the 37 full nodes.

For more information on how and why to use MixinWalletBot, see the video below: