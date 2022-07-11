COTI, a DAG-based blockchain platform for payment networks, announced today that Rodolfo Miranda, one of the winners of COTI’s Catalyst Fund 7, has completed an ADA Pay plugin on Odoo (On Demand Open Object), an open-source solution for business applications with more than 7 million users.

One of the first necessary steps in bringing ADA to the masses is to grow the ADA Pay gateway solution. The ADA payment system for businesses, built on the Cardano blockchain, allows merchants to accept ADA as a payment method with instant settlement.

The goal of this project was to develop and deliver an application for the Odoo platform that acts as a payment acquirer that accepts ADA for payments using the ADA Pay API.

Previously, COTI shared news of another project Catalyst team, Carl Henry Global, that created an ADA Pay plugin for 8 different shopping platforms including WordPress, Joomla, and WooCommerce.

“Delivering this project can’t be more streamlined. The ADA Pay API just simplifies the development process. Not only is it well documented, but also the COTI team was prompt to give us support to all of our questions and concerns. I really appreciate COTI professionalism and dedication.”

– Rodolfo Miranda, ADA Plugin creator for Odoo

As part of the COTI — Project Catalyst challenge, developers were invited to create ADA Pay plugin solutions ready for integration on different e-commerce platforms. 5 out of 16 submissions were funded.

“COTI’s development and business development teams worked closely with Rodolfo Miranda, and we would like to thank him for exceeding expectations and deadlines. We look forward to sharing more updates soon!”

– The COTI Team