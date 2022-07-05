Deribit, the popular bitcoin & crypto options exchange, announced today a new partnership with 1Token, a front-to-back office financial software for crypto institutions.

1Token is the all-in-one financial software for crypto institutions, supporting 20+ blockchains, 100+ DeFi protocols, and 80+ CeFi & traditional trading venues.

Now, 1Token users can trade all derivatives available on Deribit via API. 1Token supports all underlying crypto assets, including spots, derivatives, structured products, SAFT, POW/POS mining, DeFi, NFT, etc.

In terms of derivatives, users are allowed to perform risk analytics on derivatives trading books (e.g., Delta, Gamma, Theta, Vega, etc.) by enabling clients to define their volatility surface, term structure, skewness and makes scenario analysis for Greeks and PnL.

Moreover, 1Token aggregates real-time market data from 100+ trading venues and tracks all positions, risks, and transactions. Institutions can perform portfolio management, risk monitoring, trade execution, asset transfer, accounting, and reporting on one platform with 1Token software.

Derbit on 1Token

Crypto PMS features on 1Token enable institutions to track position across multiple instruments and venues, calculate portfolio NAV and create routine reports such as daily position and PnL summary.

1Token’s crypto RMS allows institutions to set multiple thresholds based on real-time risk rules such as NAV, gross and net exposure, maintenance margin, etc., and immediately send notifications to users via multiple channels (ie. email, phone call, TG, Slack) once the risk rule thresholds are reached.

For OEMS, institutions can conduct single/multi-leg trading, place algo orders (TWAP, VWAP…) via 1Token’s trading execution module, and conduct transfers across all CeFi & DeFi accounts and venues.

Regarding accounting, 1Token keeps all historical balances, positions, and transactions and performs automatic trade reconciliation hourly. Internal and external reports on risk, performance and cash flow may be generated and delivered based on customized metrics and client-preferred frequency.

Presently, 1Token serves 40+ institutions, including Algorand Foundation, Amber Group, Animoca Brands, FBG Capital, Matrixport, Metalpha, Zipmex, and more, which in total exceed $20+ BN in assets managed.