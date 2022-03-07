Deribit, the popular crypto derivatives exchange, has announced the commencement and first instrument launch date of its USDC-based set of margined products.

Coming up this Wednesday, March 9th at 1 PM UTC, a BTC-USDC-perpetual will be listed.

A shortlist of USDC products Deribit plans to launch can be found below:

Note, the exchange’s USDC wallet was opened on February, 23th 2022 when all clients received a free trading fee balance of USDC 100.

Some launch notices:

USDC linear will enable users to trade one collateral for multiple different assets; clients can use USDC to trade multiple instruments without depositing each instrument (e.g. BTC or ETH as collateral).

Trading and particularly the P&L for linear products is considered simpler and more intuitive compared to inverse products.

The USDC address on Deribit is based on the ERC20 USDC (Ethereum network).

Deribit’s Swap functionality will launch when the first instrument is tradable.

Perpetual Funding Rate methodology is identical to Deribit’s inverse perpetuals, however, the cap is higher and set at +/- 5% for all linear USDC perpetuals.

A USDC insurance fund will start with a value of USDC 10 million.