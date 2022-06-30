ChainUp, an end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korean blockchain company HS88.

Both parties will join forces in blockchain technology development and provide mutual network support for market expansion.

MoU: ChainUp + HS88

Headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp offers a complete suite of blockchain solutions including digital assets trading systems, liquidity solutions, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, and digital asset custody and management.

With offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries over the last five years both in blockchain infrastructure development and ecosystem support.

Korean company HS88 provides an all-in-one blockchain service platform and focuses on driving the growth and development of the blockchain industry. The company provides clients with comprehensive consulting and solutions related to blockchain and digital assets.