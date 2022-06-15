AscendEX, a full-stack cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced today the addition of six new leveraged tokens for trading: ADA, DOGE, DOT, EOS, GALA, and LINK, set to go live June 16, 2:00 a.m. UTC.

For more details on the new listings, see below:

Token 3X Leverage Long 5X Leverage Long 3X Leverage Short 5X Leverage Short ADA ADA3L/USDT ADA5L/USDT ADA3S/USDT ADA5S/USDT DOGE DOGE3L/USDT DOGE5L/USDT DOGE3S/USDT DOGE5S/USDT DOT DOT3L/USDT DOT5L/USDT DOT3S/USDT DOT5S/USDT EOS EOS3L/USDT EOS5L/USDT EOS3S/USDT EOS5S/USDT GALA GALA3L/USDT GALA5L/USDT GALA3S/USDT GALA5S/USDT LINK LINK3L/USDT LINK5L/USDT LINK3S/USDT LINK5S/USDT

Note: L, short for long, refers to “going long”. S, short for short, refers to “going short”. The numbers 3 and 5 refer to the leverage multiple for a particular token.

On AscendEX, market orders can earn rebates of up to 1.5 bps for injecting liquidity into the exchange, while taker orders pay as little as 3 bps.