AscendEX, a full-stack cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced today the addition of six new leveraged tokens for trading: ADA, DOGE, DOT, EOS, GALA, and LINK, set to go live June 16, 2:00 a.m. UTC.
For more details on the new listings, see below:
|Token
|3X Leverage Long
|5X Leverage Long
|3X Leverage Short
|5X Leverage Short
|ADA
|ADA3L/USDT
|ADA5L/USDT
|ADA3S/USDT
|ADA5S/USDT
|DOGE
|DOGE3L/USDT
|DOGE5L/USDT
|DOGE3S/USDT
|DOGE5S/USDT
|DOT
|DOT3L/USDT
|DOT5L/USDT
|DOT3S/USDT
|DOT5S/USDT
|EOS
|EOS3L/USDT
|EOS5L/USDT
|EOS3S/USDT
|EOS5S/USDT
|GALA
|GALA3L/USDT
|GALA5L/USDT
|GALA3S/USDT
|GALA5S/USDT
|LINK
|LINK3L/USDT
|LINK5L/USDT
|LINK3S/USDT
|LINK5S/USDT
Note: L, short for long, refers to “going long”. S, short for short, refers to “going short”. The numbers 3 and 5 refer to the leverage multiple for a particular token.
On AscendEX, market orders can earn rebates of up to 1.5 bps for injecting liquidity into the exchange, while taker orders pay as little as 3 bps.
