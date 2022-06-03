AscendEX, a full-stack cryptocurrency exchange platform, has informed completing the addition of 7 new leveraged tokens for trading: OP, SOL, FTM, SHIB, ATOM, SAND, and PEOPLE.
Check below for details of the new tokens:
|Leveraged Token
|3X Leverage Long
|5X Leverage Long
|3X Leverage Short
|5X Leverage Short
|OP
|OP3L/USDT
|–
|OP3S/USDT
|–
|SOL
|SOL3L/USDT
|SOL5L/USDT
|SOL3S/USDT
|SOL5S/USDT
|FTM
|FTM3L/USDT
|FTM5L/USDT
|FTM3S/USDT
|FTM5S/USDT
|SHIB
|SHIB3L/USDT
|SHIB5L/USDT
|SHIB3S/USDT
|SHIB5S/USDT
|ATOM
|ATOM3L/USDT
|ATOM5L/USDT
|ATOM3S/USDT
|ATOM5S/USDT
|SAND
|SAND3L/USDT
|SAND5L/USDT
|SAND3S/USDT
|SAND5S/USDT
|PEOPLE
|PEOPLE3L/USDT
|PEOPLE5L/USDT
|PEOPLE3S/USDT
|PEOPLE5S/USDT
Leveraged tokens offer traders increased exposure to an underlying asset. Leveraged tokens aim to amplify the returns of the underlying asset at a higher ratio such as 2:1, 5:1, etc.
For example, if the asset price increases by 1%, the 2x (2:1) leveraged token would increase by 2%.
