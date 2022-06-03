AscendEX, a full-stack cryptocurrency exchange platform, has informed completing the addition of 7 new leveraged tokens for trading: OP, SOL, FTM, SHIB, ATOM, SAND, and PEOPLE.

Check below for details of the new tokens:

Leveraged Token 3X Leverage Long 5X Leverage Long 3X Leverage Short 5X Leverage Short OP OP3L/USDT – OP3S/USDT – SOL SOL3L/USDT SOL5L/USDT SOL3S/USDT SOL5S/USDT FTM FTM3L/USDT FTM5L/USDT FTM3S/USDT FTM5S/USDT SHIB SHIB3L/USDT SHIB5L/USDT SHIB3S/USDT SHIB5S/USDT ATOM ATOM3L/USDT ATOM5L/USDT ATOM3S/USDT ATOM5S/USDT SAND SAND3L/USDT SAND5L/USDT SAND3S/USDT SAND5S/USDT PEOPLE PEOPLE3L/USDT PEOPLE5L/USDT PEOPLE3S/USDT PEOPLE5S/USDT

Leveraged tokens offer traders increased exposure to an underlying asset. Leveraged tokens aim to amplify the returns of the underlying asset at a higher ratio such as 2:1, 5:1, etc.

For example, if the asset price increases by 1%, the 2x (2:1) leveraged token would increase by 2%.