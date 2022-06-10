Nimiq, an open-source crypto exchange & payment ecosystem, today announced it will soon release a new version of Cryptopayment.link, a free non-custodial tool enabling anyone to get paid directly in crypto.

Upgraded features include:

“Charge Now” Function

The most significant added feature is a “Charge Now” function.

“Charge Now” enables an easy, built-in flow for accepting crypto when the seller and buyer are in the same physical location. It works like a retail Point of Sale (PoS) device.

First, the process begins with the seller showing a QR payment code on their device to the buyer.

Next, the buyer scans the QR code with their crypto wallet app, which can be utilized to complete the transaction. Cryptopayment.link shows a success notification in real-time.

There is a fallback option implemented within the payment details in case the QR code on the seller’s device can’t be scanned correctly by the buyer.

Dashboard w/ Employee UI

Secondly, the other significant addition to Cryptopayment.link is a new dashboard that provides access for retail employees.

This new feature allows business owners to entrust their employees to accept crypto payments on the owner’s behalf. Access to this feature starts with the account owner creating a hard-coded subsidiary link that an employee utilizes to access Cryptopayment.link from the Employee User Interface.

The Employee UI is minimal and intuitive since it gives the employee only one option: accept crypto payments on the owner’s behalf to the pre-configured owner’s wallet. This feature can boost potential sales to any size business and is scalable to fit a variety of use-cases.

More Fiat Support

Another major update of the upcoming 2.0 version is the expansion to over 75 new fiat currencies.

With this upgrade, the total number of compatible fiat currencies is now 169. Currently, this access is limited to the API version, but web support will be added soon.

Dashboard + Minor Tweaks

Lastly, aside from the Employee UI addition, v2 includes a substantial general overhaul of the dashboard UI to create a more visually pleasing experience for users.

Furthermore, several minor features have been implemented including sharing payments over social media and stability updates.

“We have spent much time listening to our current user base of small business owners and vendors regarding UI feedback. The feedback allowed us to improve payment flows. In this update, the payment request creation and payment flows are improved based on the input of merchants, small businesses, and freelancers that already use Cryptopayment.link.”

– The Nimiq Team