Nimiq, a blockchain application ecosystem, has announced the launch of the Nimiq Incubator, an effort that aims to connect developers with community members that bring interesting skills to the table like providing ideas, managing projects, designing, marketing, and more.

Previously, the Nimiq Community Funding Board was initiated as a way for community members to get the necessary resources to kickstart their project and encourage the creation of projects building on top of Nimiq technology. Recently the Nimiq team noticed a missing element, given that the board itself is developer-oriented while projects in general rarely require only developers.

The solution is to build a new middle layer between the community and the board: the Nimiq Incubator, or the ‘Nimcubator’.

How it Works

A new channel for brainstorming has been added to Nimiq Discord and Nimiq Telegram. In this channel, every Nimiq supporter can share ideas and discuss potential projects. Diese, Nimiqubator’s manager, will select users who are active and have a particular set of skills that will be valuable for future projects. Users will then be invited to the “ThinkTank” section of the Nimcubator to begin contributing and create proposals with the guidance of Diese and members of Team Nimiq.

Benefits of Joining Nimiq Incubator

Learn about new projects before the rest of the community.

Able to test the projects and give ideas to the founders.

Receive guidance and support from other Nimcubator members and Team Nimiq.

Help strengthen the Nimiq ecosystem.