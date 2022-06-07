Apifiny, a cross-exchange digital asset trading network, today announced the launch of Apifiny Algo, an advanced crypto trading library in C++ for High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and latency-sensitive traders.

The trading library is being rolled out with cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin as Apifiny’s flagship partner. Okcoin clients receive free subscriptions to Apifiny Algo’s high-performance quant trading modules.

Apifiny Algo offers modules for direct market data access and order management, plus a strategy framework for algo trading implementation, which reduces significant coding effort.

It also addresses several pain points faced by quant traders, including coding effort, the performance of existing libraries (Python vs C++), research capabilities, and trading strategies implementation.

While implemented in C++, it allows traders to code trading strategies in both Python and JSON, offering flexibility and convenience without compromising performance. The rollout will be gradual, with more advanced features launching in the coming months.

“Since trading strategies are not universal, HFT traders need smart solutions that go well beyond the average trading bot. We identified that most crypto trading libraries only handle market data access and order placing, and are thrilled to provide a solution to this issue. Apifiny Algo gives quant traders the framework and components needed to turn their research into PnL. Our product allows users to implement unique trading logics in a streamlined process, something extremely important in today’s market.”

– Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny

Currently, Apifiny Algo is offering a 30-day free trial for Beta users. Users on Okcoin who have reached a certain trading volume threshold will be granted free access after the trial.