Decred (DCR), a blockchain-based cryptocurrency with a strong focus on community input, today announced the launch of GoDCR, a cross-platform GUI wallet built using Golang and Gio.

GoDCR has privacy-preserving Simplified Payment Verification (SPV), which is an enhanced privacy feature not commonly available in lightweight wallets. Privacy-preserving SPV does not share personal transaction information with other nodes, significantly increasing user privacy.

Users also have access to StakeShuffle, Decred’s opt-in privacy system with post-quantum secure mixing. The feature provides powerful protection for the privacy of mixed coins against quantum computers.

Running on a smaller footprint, GoDCR is accessible on operating systems that don’t support Electron, notably the BSDs. In addition to the advanced privacy features, the wallet also has ticket staking with auto ticket buyer; proposal voting; consensus rule agenda voting; basic wallet ops, and message verification.

“Our goal is to improve the usability and accessibility of Decred for people all over the planet. Our next focus is to get GoDCR running on mobile. This will enable us to consolidate four different projects (dcrios, dcrandroid, dcrlibwallet, godcr), into a single UI design and code repo.”

– Steven Wagner, Senior Contributor at Decred

Future versions of GoDCR will include DCRDEX with a bitcoin wallet, as well as enhanced restores (hex), and further user-interface enhancements.

GoDCR is the latest in a series of developments from Decred. Earlier this month the project shifted to a majority proof of stake model and made a series of updates to DCRDEX, its decentralized exchange.