Paladin Pandas is a hand-drawn 10K NFT collection launched on Opensea on September 28th, 2021, and sold out in 32 minutes. It was ranked No. 6 on the daily volume leaderboard, No.13 on the weekly volume leaderboard, and featured on the OpenSea homepage. We find out more from the Paladin Pandas team about what makes this project tick.

Congratulations on your US$4 million fundraising event, kindly tell us how you were able to achieve such a great feat?

Thanks, I think our vision of building a globally leading NFT launchpad, our diverse and experienced team in art, marketing, gaming and the genesis NFT collection sell-out all led to the success of the fundraising.

The US$4 million funding from established VCs including Future Capital, Hashkey Capital, Innoangel, Y2Z Capital, Vincent Niu, founder of Sky9 Capital and Mandy Wang, founder of Odaily, will support us to launch new NFT projects and implement the Open World social simulation game and MMORPG game, further down our Roadmap 2.0.

You recently launched your $BAMB token as well, what is the utility of $BAMB within your project ecosystem?

We believe a token is only as valuable as its utility, and our plan is to constantly provide utilities to our holders via staking, Power Raffle, whitelist marketplace, store merchandise, in-game marketplace boosts, and more. There are multiple burning mechanisms in place to ensure the token is deflationary, and a weekly limited unlocking rate to contain the token supply from dumping the market.

Besides that, there are many other ways to earn $BAMB within the Paladin Pandas ecosystem. NFT holders can stake to list their pandas on the renting market to earn rental fees, non-holders can farm $BAMB through PvE with rented pandas and unlock more through getting on the PvP leaderboard. $BAMB holders can earn interest through staking $BAMB and/or LP tokens.

Give us a quick run-through of some important milestones reached in your project.

On January 25th, our PvE game “Space Expedition” was launched, where players strategically put Pandas into teams of 3 to retrieve the lost $BAMB (Bamboonium) through battles and mini-games.

On April 6th, our ERC-20 token $BAMB, the token powering the paladin pandas NFT Gaming ecosystem, was listed on Ethereum and can be traded on Uniswap. Besides being an in-game currency, $BAMB has several utilities including staking, Power Raffle, whitelist marketplace, store merchandise, in-game marketplace boosts, and more.

On May 9th, PvP “Panda v. Panda” Full Game was officially released, a One-versus-One 3D combat game for true gamers. Players pay $BAMB to enter the arena and loot more $BAMB from other players.

Mandatory to use a Paladin Panda for game entry, so as to extend the user-base to more NFT-gamers, we allow non-holders to rent Pandas by paying $BAMB. The rental limit for each Panda is 2-times for PvE and 3-times for PvP.

With more and more NFT games flooding the market, how do you think Paladin Pandas stands out from the crowd?

Token and game-wise, we’re more focused on the long-term value and token utilities which we think is far ahead of some other GameFi projects.

$BAMB mined from PvE will be locked and the balance will be unlocked at a weekly rate of 15%. The unlockable tokens can be claimed from the official website and then become the circulating tokens in the players’ wallets.

As for token utilities, $BAMB will be the only valid token to access Power Raffle, where $BAMB holders can win blue chip NFTs with a minimum entry fee; merch store, where the limited edition of paladin pandas’ merch is sold; in-game marketplace, where players can buy boosts or power-ups; whitelist marketplace, where collab whitelists can be sold to the highest bids.

So with a limited supply and more use cases for $BAMB, that is how we’ll promise a stable growth instead of a pump and dump as what the majority seem to be doing.

What are some of the trends you see in the future of GameFi?

Competitive gameplay, cross-platform compatibility, sustainable tokenomics, and more community-oriented.

Any other exciting news?

Glad you asked! PVP game “Panda vs. Panda” has just dropped on May 9th, it’s a super competitive action game where players can match and loot other players to earn locked $BAMB. In addition, players can unlock more tokens by climbing up the leaderboards.

Utilities for $BAMB are coming up as well, we’ll soon release the whitelist marketplace featuring the 1st project from our launchpad.

You can follow Paladin Pandas on their website, Twitter, and Discord.