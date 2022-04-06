LongHash Ventures, an accelerator & investor in blockchain projects, has announced a new partnership with Terraform Labs to launch the LongHashX Accelerator Terra cohort. The partnership will open up the LongHashX Accelerator, first established in 2018, to startups building in the Terra ecosystem.

Recently, Terra has become the second-biggest blockchain by total value locked (TVL).

Terraform Labs embarked on this partnership because of LongHash Ventures’ strong track record of accelerating and investing in leading Web3 protocols.

This partnership is a continuation of LongHash Ventures’ accelerator partnership model, having partnered with notable ecosystems such as Polkadot, Filecoin, Algorand, and others in the past.

In addition, LongHash Ventures brings recognized thought leadership in Web3-native topics and opens access to its network of investors and founders.

The primary objective of the partnership is for LongHash Ventures to accelerate and invest in the next generation of leading Web3 protocols building on the Terra blockchain. The LongHash Ventures team is confident that this is only the first of many opportunities to collaborate with Terraform Labs.

“As we significantly scale up our LongHashX Accelerator program in 2022, we are thrilled to partner with Terra to run our next cohort. We have been very impressed by the protocols and development of the Terra ecosystem, and we are very excited to continue to expand our accelerator partnership model with one of the leading Web3 ecosystems. The collaboration gives us an opportunity to accelerate and invest in the next generation of projects building on Terra.”

– Emma Cui, Founding Partner of LongHash Ventures

Ten projects will join the LongHashX Accelerator Terra cohort and will go through a 12-week program, starting in June 2022. Projects will receive guidance and support across six areas: product strategy & design, tokenomics, governance, tech mentorship, community building, and fundraising.

The LongHashX Accelerator will also host weekly workshops and fireside chats with industry leaders, plus host weekly one-on-one problem-solving sessions with venture builders and weekly mentor office hours. At the end of the program, there is a ‘Demo Day’ where the startups will be able to pitch to investors.

“The LongHashX Accelerator has a consummate track record as one of the most successful programs for accelerating Web3 startups. The new Terra cohort unlocks a streamlined pathway for builders to pursue bold ideas replete with first-class resources, workshops, and guidance – further accelerating a wave of innovation in the Terra ecosystem.”

– Do Kwon, Co-Founder & CEO of Terraform Labs (TFL)

LongHashX is the accelerator program of LongHash Ventures and is the first and leading Web3 accelerator in Asia. LongHash Ventures is one of the few venture capital firms to run its own accelerator program and offer teams full support every step along the way.

Teams and projects interested in applying for the program can do so directly here.