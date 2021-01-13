Bison Trails, a blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced support for Terra, a proof of stake blockchain protocol that supports programmable payments, open financial infrastructure development, and provides payment channels for merchants and consumers.

Terra aims to build a global payment network backed by a price-stable currency and propelled by its blockchain payment solution, with the goal of becoming a more affordable and efficient alternative to e-commerce payment rails. By leveraging the power of blockchain to deliver fast, secure, and trusted settlements, Terra offers merchants significantly lower transaction fees along with programmable payments and payment infrastructure.

“Terra has flipped the approach to developing decentralized finance applications on its head; instead of starting from the ground up, they’ve delivered an elegant solution to powering real-world payments for millions of users,” said Joe Lallouz, CEO of Bison Trails. “We’re excited to support them as they grow their ecosystem with new innovative products and services.”

Bison Trails will be running public Terra validators to support the Terra Foundation and has protocol specialists and engineers monitoring the changing state of the network. Bison Trails helps to reduce the risk of slashing conditions with a 99% platform uptime guarantee. Bison Trails will also support Terra with its QT product, allowing developers to connect to data on the Terra protocol with secure, highly available read/write nodes.

Do Kwon is the Co-Founder and CEO of Terraform Labs (TFL), the group behind Terra, expressed, “We’re thrilled to be working with Bison Trails to deliver persistent data availability for developers, users, and companies that want to interact with the Terra blockchain. Bison Trails’ proven track-record in secure node operation with a 99 percent platform uptime guarantee is a welcome addition to the Terra ecosystem.”