Ledger Enterprise, the business division of crypto security company Ledger, a partnership with Blockware Solutions, a provider of crypto mining rig hardware procurement, mining rig colocation services (owned and operated by the firm), pool operation, staking, validator, and master node operations.

With Blockware Solutions now signed as a Ledger Enterprise client, it will utilize the customizable governance workflows that Ledger Enterprise offers. Accordingly, the partnership will allow easy access to security infrastructure for the Blockware community.

Further, one of the projects the firms will work on together will be the Blockware Intelligence newsletter.

Headed up by William Clemente, Blockware Intelligence offers insights into the Bitcoin market primarily focused on on-chain data. Leveraging Blockware Solutions’ reach within the mining community, Ledger Enterprise will contribute knowledge and material on how to keep crypto-assets safe.

“As the institutional adoption of digital assets increases, and crypto mining surges, security for these assets is more important than ever. Our ultimate goal with this partnership is to collaborate, educate and drive the message around the importance of security in the mining space.”

– Alex Zinder, VP of Ledger Enterprise