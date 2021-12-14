Ledger, the popular blockchain asset security and hardware wallet company, announced it has opened a waitlist for the launch of its Crypto Life (CL) Card.

Users will be able to top-up and manage the card easily and securely through the Ledger Live application.

Features Include:

Access to liquidity using the crypto as collateral. Open a line of stablecoin credit using crypto as collateral with rates from 0%.

Spending the card’s crypto will only be converted at the time of purchase.

Users can link different crypto wallets to the card in priority order for preference spending.

Select a percentage and receive part of a paycheck in crypto to a card account.