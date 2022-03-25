Zilliqa, a layer-1 blockchain protocol, soon will be launching Metapolis – an extended-reality (XR) metaverse that offers its partners a MaaS platform.

With Metapolis, Zilliqa gives users a data-centric and fully customizable XR experience accessible through web/artificial reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Metapolis is already building cities with a host of brands in gaming, esports, and the music industry, with $2M in pre-launch revenue from the initial partnership.

Built on the Zilliqa blockchain – which uses sharding technology – Metapolis is highly scalable and affordable, with less energy use than other blockchains making it more environmentally friendly. Essentially, Metapolis is a blank canvas; brands define their space to be whatever they want it to be.

Metapolis creates digital locations that fit each of its clients’ unique needs. For example, a world where users can connect with their favorite artists will vary vastly from a world to engage with sports teams.

Highlights of Metapolis include:

Built for interoperability – open teleportation between Metapolis cities ensures it is a connected metaverse with no digital boundaries.

– open teleportation between Metapolis cities ensures it is a connected metaverse with no digital boundaries. Advanced gaming engines – Unreal Engine and Unity are used, ensuring that every location is visually engaging as well as fully operational.

– Unreal Engine and Unity are used, ensuring that every location is visually engaging as well as fully operational. Prioritization of user safety – Metapolis is built with Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and policing to ensure the highest level of security.