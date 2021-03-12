Zilliqa, a high-performance blockchain platform, has announced the launch of Zilliqa Capital, a Singapore-based technology company whose objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the Zilliqa blockchain ecosystem.

Zilliqa Capital will invest in Zilliqa’s native utility token “ZIL” as a strategic asset, and selectively invest in Zilliqa and relevant non-Zilliqa based businesses. Founded by a highly experienced Board of Directors and management team, Zilliqa Capital has the resources, experience, and relationships to support businesses and invest in industry-shifting disruptive technologies.

The goal of Zilliqa Capital is to operate as a permanent capital, ecosystem-focused investment company, that will invest in decentralized and fintech solutions across investing, wealth management, insurance, lending, payments, and remittances, as well as critical infrastructures that will enable Web 3.0.

“Over time, the fintech industry has made significant inroads in realizing the vision of its earliest players: an equitable financial ecosystem, distinguished by accessibility, efficiency, and composability. At Zilliqa Capital, we are firm believers in the long-term, life-changing potential of blockchain technology, reflected in our support for promising projects striving to serve the unbanked and underbanked across the ASEAN and India region. We believe Singapore to be the ideal hub for the development and growth of our innovative approach to investing in the fintech and digital asset space.”

– Michael H. Conn, Chairman, CEO and Co-CIO at Zilliqa Capital

Team

Zilliqa Capital will be led by financial services veteran Michael H. Conn, the firm’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Chief Investment Officer. With an established career across both the traditional financial services and digital assets space, Mr. Conn has held senior leadership positions at AllianceBernstein, Société Générale, Trust Company of the West, AsiaVest, and Quail Creek Ventures, having been responsible for portfolio management, strategy, M&A, operations, sales, and marketing across Asia, North America and Europe. Additionally, he served as the Co-Founder, CEO, and Director of Ether Capital (ETHC: NEO), the first Ethereum-focused publicly-traded company, where he successfully led a $45 million private placement raise and public listing.

To solidify and strengthen the bridge across both entities, Zilliqa Research blockchain’s Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Amrit Kumar, will also serve as Zilliqa Capital’s Co-Chief Investment Officer and Director. On this launch, Mr. Kumar commented that: “Zilliqa Research will leverage its strategic relationship with Zilliqa Capital and therefore developers and startups building on the Zilliqa platform will have to look no further for their immediate funding needs.”

In addition, Nischal Shetty (Founder and CEO of WazirX, a Binance brand), Miko Matsumura (General Partner of gumi Cryptos Capital), Jehan Chu (Founder and Managing Partner of Kenetic Capital), Mason Borda (Founder and CEO of Tokensoft), Ben Tsai (President & Managing Partner of Wave Financial), Professor David Lee (Professor of Blockchain at Singapore University of Social Sciences), Rumi Morales (Partner & Head of Venture at Outlier Ventures), and Jiho Zirlin (Co-Founder of Sky Mavis/Axie Infinity), will join the firm’s board of directors. This team of experienced financial services executives, technologists, and innovators across the fintech, gaming, and blockchain space will contribute valuable insights on growth and investment opportunities, as well as the company’s governance.