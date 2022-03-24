Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss crypto-finance and technology provider, announced today that it partnered with software company Atfinity to further enhance its AML (anti-money laundering) processes and streamline its KYC (know your customer) set-up.

Atfinity AG is a Swiss provider of compliant digital client onboarding journeys based in Zurich, providing the first fully flexible no-code platform to established financial institutions.

The launch of Atfinity’s solution allows Bitcoin Suisse to cover the onboarding process end-to-end, more efficiently, including the processing of all relevant data and documentation.