Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss crypto-finance and technology provider, announced today that it partnered with software company Atfinity to further enhance its AML (anti-money laundering) processes and streamline its KYC (know your customer) set-up.
Atfinity AG is a Swiss provider of compliant digital client onboarding journeys based in Zurich, providing the first fully flexible no-code platform to established financial institutions.
The launch of Atfinity’s solution allows Bitcoin Suisse to cover the onboarding process end-to-end, more efficiently, including the processing of all relevant data and documentation.
“Due to our no-code approach we automate onboarding, KYC, and AML processes for traditional banks and fintechs within weeks. Our partnership with Bitcoin Suisse evidences the power of Atfinity’s software and our pragmatic approach in collaborating with our clients.”
– Alexander Balzer, CEO of Atfinity
