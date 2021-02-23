Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss-based bitcoin and crypto investment platform, today announced it has increased its default bank guarantee from an AA-rated Swiss bank by another CHF 30 million to now CHF 110 million. This guarantee maintained by Bitcoin Suisse protects and covers public on-balance sheet deposits 100% and supports its expanding client business.

“With this additional increase, we have reached an impressive size of our bank guarantee, demonstrating our competitive position – which is stronger than ever – and responding to another sharp rise in demand for our broad range of services and products. Given this time of heightened interest in all things crypto, the security of our client’s assets continues to be one of our top priorities.”

– Dr. Arthur Vayloyan, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse