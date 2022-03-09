PointPay, a full-service cryptocurrency service platform, announced it has integrated a new payment partner — ChangeNOW, an instant non-custodial crypto-to-crypto, and fiat-to-crypto exchange service.

ChangeNOW supports over 300 cryptocurrencies and over 60 fiat currencies. An average swap takes just minutes to complete, plus swaps don’t require registration or KYC unless wanting to buy crypto with fiat.

Benefits of ChangeNOW integration for PointPay users:

Extends PointPay’s services by providing a new way to swap and purchase crypto.

There is no maximum exchange amount for crypto-to-crypto swaps.

Transaction fees depend on the exchange rate method (classic or fixed) and range from 0.5% to 4%.

When buying crypto with fiat, the limits are set by third-party fiat exchanges and capped to a maximum of $20,000 per day and $50,000 per month.

On average, swaps and payments are processed within 2–3 minutes.

“With the integration of ChangeNOW into the PointPay payment system, our users can make secure and frictionless fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-fiat transactions. We are partnered with a network of companies that offer convenient and secure buying, selling, or trading cryptocurrencies.”

– The PointPay Team