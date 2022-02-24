HitBTC, the popular bitcoin and crypto exchange platform, announced today that its long-awaited staking function is now available for all exchange users.

Staking is the process of holding cryptocurrency to verify transactions and support the operations of a proof-of-stake blockchain network. Simply, staking is the act of holding cryptocurrencies to receive rewards and the payout frequency depends on the coin or token.

In order to be able to stake on HitBTC, users must complete account verification and enable 2FA.

Initial coins and tokens available for staking include:

Token/Сoins Est. Annual Yield Payout Frequency PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) 7.99% 1 month Alchemix (ALCX) 20% 1 day dYdX (DYDX) 15% 1 day Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1% 1 day Ontology (ONT) 15% 1 day Synthetix Network (SNX) 1.5% 1 day TerraUSD (UST) 11-16.5% 1 day GLEEC (GLEEC) 7.77% 1 week IQeon (IQN) 5% 1 week