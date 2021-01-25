HitBTC, a bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2013, today announced the launch of new trading pairs that are available for margin trading.
Now, users can access 3x leverage on XRP/EOS, TRX/EOS, XMR/EOS, LTC/EOS, DASH/EOS, XEM/EOS, NEO/EOS, TRX/ETH, XMR/ETH, DASH/ETH, XLM/ETH, ZEC/ETH, ADA/ETH, MKR/ETH and 5x leverage on XTZ/BTC, XTZ/USDT, TON/BTC and TON/USDT.
Margin is also available on the following trading pairs where traders can access 12x leverage on BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT, 10x leverage on EOS/USDT, TRX/USDT, LTC/USDT, ETC/USDT, ADA/USDT, XMR/USDT, EOS/BTC, TRX/BTC, LTC/BTC, ETC/BTC, ADA/BTC, XMR/BTC and 5x leverage on BSV/USDT, ZEC/USDT, DASH/USDT, XLM/USDT, NEO/USDT, VET/USDT, DOGE/USDT, BSV/BTC, ZEC/BTC, DASH/BTC, XLM/BTC, NEO/BTC, VET/BTC, DOGE/BTC.
“Margin trading has been available on our platform since July 2020. With this feature, you can open positions with smaller initial deposits and access leverage to increase your position size and profit depending on the trading pair you choose. The feature is available on both desktop and mobile allowing you to trade on the fly and adjust your position size to ensure that in case of a partial closing of a position, your PNL (profit and loss) is calculated proportionally and you can keep your trades open by transferring more funds into your account.”
– The HitBTC Team