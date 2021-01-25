HitBTC, a bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2013, today announced the launch of new trading pairs that are available for margin trading.

Now, users can access 3x leverage on XRP/EOS, TRX/EOS, XMR/EOS, LTC/EOS, DASH/EOS, XEM/EOS, NEO/EOS, TRX/ETH, XMR/ETH, DASH/ETH, XLM/ETH, ZEC/ETH, ADA/ETH, MKR/ETH and 5x leverage on XTZ/BTC, XTZ/USDT, TON/BTC and TON/USDT.

Margin is also available on the following trading pairs where traders can access 12x leverage on BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT, 10x leverage on EOS/USDT, TRX/USDT, LTC/USDT, ETC/USDT, ADA/USDT, XMR/USDT, EOS/BTC, TRX/BTC, LTC/BTC, ETC/BTC, ADA/BTC, XMR/BTC and 5x leverage on BSV/USDT, ZEC/USDT, DASH/USDT, XLM/USDT, NEO/USDT, VET/USDT, DOGE/USDT, BSV/BTC, ZEC/BTC, DASH/BTC, XLM/BTC, NEO/BTC, VET/BTC, DOGE/BTC.