A desktop-based DeFi NFT collection game releases their NFTs into the wild starting Feb 22, 2022, at 22:22UTC / 4:22 CST.

Available for purchase in its currency ANMLZ, the NFTs can be purchased at www.anmlland.com/mint . Each NFT will provide an income in ANMLZ which can be calculated at www.anmlland.com/calculator .

“We recognized the need for a high ROI entry-level NFT that would provide Investors with a fun, safe way to invest in their first NFT,” says Creator, Branden Ellefson

ANMLLAND is a unique NFT-collection-based gaming and cryptocurrency ecosystem comprised of four components:

ANMLZ COIN: $ANMLZ coin, a cryptocurrency, is the foundation of ANMLLAND’s NFT collecting game. Players are rewarded based on the size of their collection.

The first batch of designs was illustrated by Ellefson using a combination of original and crowdsourced graphics. Each design is a combination of 8 different layers consisting of a combination of 83 possible traits. The first batch contains 1,000 total unique variations.

Building a Community

According to Ellefson, building a vibrant community is the most important aspect of the project and can determine its success or failure.

Past collectible projects like BAYC show the power of a people-led community in which members passionately promote the community’s benefits, driving swift and accelerated growth. The ANMLLAND team will combine a top-down approach with a vision to grow a people-led leadership community through the use of strategic communications on public and private channels such as Facebook and Discord.

A Charitable Endeavor

1/10 of the total NFTs will be given to charity and up to 10 can be claimed in the first round by each charity by emailing us directly at ANMLLAND.nft@gmail.com . By awarding 1/10 of the production to animal fostering charities, $ANMLZ creates a sustainable fundraising mechanism for these charities. As new coins are produced and minted, the selected charities will be credited with these shares of products direct to their cryptocurrency wallet. They can then sell these shares to fund the ongoing work of the charity.

For more information about ANMLLAND visit www.ANMLLAND.com.