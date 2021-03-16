EXMO, a bitcoin & cryptocurrency exchange company, recently announced integration with Ledger Vault, a cryptocurrency custody & security platform. The integration brings added protection to users for withdrawing funds.

“Thanks to the Ledger Vault technology, we bring greater control over withdrawal requests; with leveraged key generation and multi-authorization capabilities. EXMO traders can now benefit from secure and smooth day-to-day withdrawal flows.”

– The EXMO Team

The Ledger Vault solution owns an impressive track record of zero lost funds. It was launched in 2018; specifically to address the security needs of crypto-asset businesses.

Along with a string of new partnerships, Ledger has announced the official launch of its enterprise solutions division.